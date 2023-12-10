Who’s the Best Team in the SoCon? See our Weekly Women's SoCon Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the SoCon and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
SoCon Power Rankings
1. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 25-1
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st
- Last Game: W 68-65 vs North Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lipscomb
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
2. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-7
- Overall Rank: 155th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
- Last Game: W 77-42 vs Lees-McRae
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Asheville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
3. Samford
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 187th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
- Last Game: W 76-50 vs LaGrange
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
4. UNC Greensboro
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-9
- Overall Rank: 201st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th
- Last Game: W 52-47 vs Elon
Next Game
- Opponent: North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
5. Mercer
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 243rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd
- Last Game: W 55-52 vs N.C. A&T
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
6. Wofford
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 8-16
- Overall Rank: 260th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
- Last Game: W 60-34 vs Emory & Henry
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
7. Furman
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 305th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
- Last Game: L 61-58 vs South Carolina Upstate
Next Game
- Opponent: Elon
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
8. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-25
- Overall Rank: 360th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th
- Last Game: L 59-48 vs UNC Asheville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
