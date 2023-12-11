Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Baldwin County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Baldwin County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Milledge Academy at Windsor Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
