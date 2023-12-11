The Miami Dolphins (9-3) are 13-point favorites as they attempt to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 (at Hard Rock Stadium). A point total of 46.5 has been set for this matchup.

Before the Dolphins take on the Titans, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Titans can be found in this article before they meet the Dolphins.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Other Week 14 Odds

Miami vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Insights

So far this season, Miami has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread.

The Dolphins have won once ATS (1-1) as a 13-point favorite or more this season.

Miami has hit the over in seven of its 12 games with a set total (58.3%).

Tennessee's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-7-0.

There have been four Tennessee games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.

Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyreek Hill - - - - 104.5 (-118) - Raheem Mostert - - 48.5 (-115) - - - Durham Smythe - - - - 11.5 (-120) - Tua Tagovailoa 285.5 (-115) 2.5 (+135) 3.5 (-111) - - - Jaylen Waddle - - - - 66.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Derrick Henry - - 56.5 (-115) - 8.5 (-120) - DeAndre Hopkins - - - - 56.5 (-118) - Tyjae Spears - - 20.5 (-120) - 14.5 (-110) - Will Levis 211.5 (-115) - 4.5 (-118) - - - Chigoziem Okonkwo - - - - 32.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.