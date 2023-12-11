Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Fayette County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Georgia Force HS FB Program at Grace Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flint River Academy at St Mary's Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
