Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Fulton County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marist School at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverwood High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
