The Denver Nuggets (12-6) will turn to Nikola Jokic (28.8 points per game, seventh in NBA) when they try to knock off Trae Young (26.5, 11th) and the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and ALT2.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, ALT2

Hawks Players to Watch

Young averages 26.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.0 blocks.

Dejounte Murray puts up 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Clint Capela puts up 10.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 15.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter averages 14.4 points, 1.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Nuggets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jokic gives the Nuggets 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is making 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Nuggets are receiving 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Reggie Jackson this season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives the Nuggets 11.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while delivering 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Hawks Nuggets 123.6 Points Avg. 113.1 121.1 Points Allowed Avg. 108.9 48.0% Field Goal % 49.0% 37.3% Three Point % 36.2%

