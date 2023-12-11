A pair of sliding teams meet when the Denver Nuggets (14-9) visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) on December 11, 2023. The Nuggets will look to break a three-game losing streak against the Hawks, who have lost three straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.5%).

Atlanta has compiled an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.

The Hawks put up 11.6 more points per game (122.2) than the Nuggets allow (110.6).

Atlanta has put together a 9-8 record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score 125.3 points per game at home, 5.4 more than away (119.9). On defense they concede 126.1 per game, 6.3 more than away (119.8).

Atlanta allows 126.1 points per game at home, and 119.8 away.

This year the Hawks are averaging more assists at home (26.0 per game) than away (24.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Injuries