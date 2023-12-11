Dejounte Murray, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - December 11
Monday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) and the Denver Nuggets (14-9) at State Farm Arena features the Hawks' Dejounte Murray and the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic as players to watch.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, ALT2
Hawks' Last Game
The Hawks lost their most recent game to the 76ers, 125-114, on Friday. De'Andre Hunter led the way with 24 points, and also had seven rebounds and one assist.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Andre Hunter
|24
|7
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|20
|9
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Dejounte Murray
|20
|4
|9
|1
|0
|2
Hawks vs Nuggets Additional Info
Hawks Players to Watch
- Murray posts 20.0 points, 4.4 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.
- Clint Capela puts up 10.8 points, 10.5 boards and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).
- Bogdan Bogdanovic is posting 16.1 points, 2.2 assists and 3.4 boards per game.
- Saddiq Bey averages 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Hunter averages 14.8 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|28.2
|2.6
|9.2
|1.3
|0.2
|3.8
|Dejounte Murray
|17.8
|4.1
|5.3
|2.0
|0.1
|2.3
|Clint Capela
|12.1
|11.3
|1.3
|0.5
|1.7
|0.0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|17.7
|4.2
|1.4
|1.3
|0.2
|3.3
|Saddiq Bey
|14.2
|6.8
|1.2
|1.0
|0.0
|2.1
