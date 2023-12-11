In Week 14 action at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will be up against the Tennessee Titans defense and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Miami receivers against the Titans' pass defense.

Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 219.6 18.3 1 12 15.90

Tyreek Hill vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill has hauled in 93 catches for 1,481 yards (123.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone 12 times as a receiver.

In terms of passing yards, Miami is the best team in the league, with 3,421 (285.1 per game).

The Dolphins' scoring average on offense is the second-highest in the league, at 32 points per game.

Miami ranks 20th in the league in pass rate, passing the ball 33.8 times per game.

The Dolphins have made 51 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 12th in the NFL. They pass the ball 44.7% of the time in the red zone.

Sean Murphy-Bunting & the Titans' Defense

Sean Murphy-Bunting has a team-high one interception to go along with 40 tackles and five passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee has ceded 2,770 total passing yards (19th in NFL) and rank 26th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1).

This year, the Titans are 15th in the NFL in points allowed (21.3 per game) and 17th in total yards allowed (337 per game).

Seven players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Sean Murphy-Bunting Rec. Targets 127 42 Def. Targets Receptions 93 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.9 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1481 40 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 123.4 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 604 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 17 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 12 1 Interceptions

