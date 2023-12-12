Can we count on Cody Glass scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators face off with the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Glass stats and insights

  • Glass is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
  • Glass has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Glass recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:17 Away L 4-0
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:07 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 7-5
10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 1:46 Away W 4-1
10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 6-1
10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 3-2
10/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 3-0
10/10/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

