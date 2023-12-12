Should you bet on Dante Fabbro to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

  • Fabbro has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
  • Fabbro has zero points on the power play.
  • Fabbro's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 2-1
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:53 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

