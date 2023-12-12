Forsyth County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Covenant Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 12

5:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Suwanee, GA

Suwanee, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Young Americans Christian School at Fideles Christian School