Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Fulton County, Georgia is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at Tri-Cities High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: East Point, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miller Grove High School at Druid Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin E. Mays High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G.W. Carver STEM High School at W. D. Mohammed High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Cobb High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walton High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Parkview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee High School at Marist School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fellowship Christian School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Francis High School at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
