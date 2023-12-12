Tuesday's game features the Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 90-58 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 12.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 90, Georgia Southern 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-31.7)

Tennessee (-31.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Tennessee has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Georgia Southern, who is 1-7-0 ATS. The Volunteers have hit the over in six games, while Eagles games have gone over four times.

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 14.3 points per game (posting 68 points per game, 304th in college basketball, while giving up 82.3 per outing, 352nd in college basketball) and have a -129 scoring differential.

Georgia Southern loses the rebound battle by nine boards on average. It records 33.7 rebounds per game, 293rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 42.7.

Georgia Southern knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (158th in college basketball), compared to the 9.2 its opponents make, shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Georgia Southern has committed 14.7 turnovers per game (342nd in college basketball), 2.4 more than the 12.3 it forces (166th in college basketball).

