How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) aim to stop a nine-game losing streak when visiting the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- Georgia Southern is 0-6 when it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 192nd.
- The Eagles put up an average of 68.0 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 68.2 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.2 points, Georgia Southern is 0-3.
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia Southern scored more points at home (70.8 per game) than away (67.6) last season.
- At home, the Eagles gave up 62.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than they allowed away (73.2).
- Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.0%) than at home (31.5%) too.
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 86-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Jacksonville
|L 81-79
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 64-56
|UNF Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Enmarket Arena
