The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) will look to stop a seven-game road skid when taking on the Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-33.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee (-33.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has a record of just 1-7-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of nine times this season.

Georgia Southern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia Southern ranks 80th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 354th, a difference of 274 spots.

With odds of +50000, Georgia Southern has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

