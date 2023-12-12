If you reside in Houston County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Warner Robins High School at Dutchtown High School