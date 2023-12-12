Can we count on Luke Schenn finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

  • Schenn is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • Schenn has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 73 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:55 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:59 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 3-2
10/10/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

