Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muscogee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Muscogee County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Muscogee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbus High School at Lanett High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lanett, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G.W. Carver STEM High School at W. D. Mohammed High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookstone School at Hardaway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Columbus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
