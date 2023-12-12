Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oconee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Oconee County, Georgia today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oconee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morgan County High School at Oconee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at North Oconee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bogart, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
