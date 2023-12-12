Should you bet on Thomas Novak to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

  • In five of 17 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.
  • He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:44 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:27 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

