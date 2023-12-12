Walker County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walker County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Dalton Academy at Oakwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Chickamauga, GA

Chickamauga, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgeland High School at Gordon Lee High School