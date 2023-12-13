The Auburn Tigers (6-2) take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Von Braun Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

This season, Auburn has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 65th.

The Tigers put up an average of 81.8 points per game, eight more points than the 73.8 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Auburn is 6-1.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.9.

At home, the Tigers gave up 64.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 70.9.

Beyond the arc, Auburn sunk more 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (31.3%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule