How to Watch Auburn vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (6-2) take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Von Braun Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Auburn vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- This season, Auburn has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 65th.
- The Tigers put up an average of 81.8 points per game, eight more points than the 73.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- When it scores more than 73.8 points, Auburn is 6-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.9.
- At home, the Tigers gave up 64.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 70.9.
- Beyond the arc, Auburn sunk more 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (31.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 74-57
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 69-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|W 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Von Braun Center
|12/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Neville Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.