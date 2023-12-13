The Alabama State Hornets (0-7) travel to face the Auburn Tigers (7-2) after dropping six road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison

  • The Hornets' 46.4 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 54.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Auburn has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 46.4 points.
  • The 66.8 points per game the Tigers average are 19.9 fewer points than the Hornets allow (86.7).
  • This year the Tigers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hornets concede.

Auburn Leaders

  • Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
  • Taylen Collins: 7.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%
  • Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.4 FG%
  • Sydney Shaw: 10.1 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
  • Savannah Scott: 7.6 PTS, 69.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Clemson W 83-53 Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ UAB W 72-62 Bartow Arena
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock W 58-45 Jack Stephens Center
12/13/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena
12/16/2023 Norfolk State - Neville Arena
12/20/2023 Washington State - Neville Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.