Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in DeKalb County, Georgia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Savannah Christian Preparatory School at Cedar Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.