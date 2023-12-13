On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (9-14) carry a four-game losing streak into a home contest against the Atlanta Hawks (9-13), who have dropped four straight as well. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET (on SportsNet and BSSE).

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Raptors matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and BSSE

SportsNet and BSSE Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Hawks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM Raptors (-2.5) 239.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Raptors (-2) 239 -130 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors' -44 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 111.9 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while giving up 113.8 per outing (17th in the league).

The Hawks score 122.2 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 122.8 (28th in league) for a -12 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average 234.1 points per game combined, 5.4 less than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 236.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Toronto has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Atlanta is 5-17-0 ATS this year.

Hawks and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +12500 +5000 - Raptors +25000 +12500 -

