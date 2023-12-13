Two struggling teams meet when the Toronto Raptors (9-14) host the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Raptors are 2.5-point favorites as they look to stop a four-game losing streak against the Hawks, losers of four straight. The matchup's over/under is set at 239.5.

Hawks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: SportsNet and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -2.5 239.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 239.5 points in 12 of 22 outings.

The average total for Atlanta's games this season has been 245, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has gone 5-17-0 ATS this season.

The Hawks have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Atlanta has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Hawks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 6 26.1% 111.9 234.1 113.8 236.6 221.8 Hawks 12 54.5% 122.2 234.1 122.8 236.6 238.1

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

In its last 10 contests, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.

In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over six times.

Atlanta has been better against the spread away (4-8-0) than at home (1-9-0) this season.

The Hawks put up an average of 122.2 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 113.8 the Raptors give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 5-12 ATS record and a 9-8 overall record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Hawks and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 5-17 2-5 14-8 Raptors 11-12 3-4 12-11

Hawks vs. Raptors Point Insights

Hawks Raptors 122.2 Points Scored (PG) 111.9 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 5-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 9-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 122.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-9 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-11

