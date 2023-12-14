ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There are two games featuring an ASUN team on Thursday in college basketball action.
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chattanooga Mocs at Lipscomb Bisons
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Alabama Lions at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
