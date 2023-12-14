Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dougherty County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Dougherty County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baker County High School at Sherwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
