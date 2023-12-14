The Georgia Southern Eagles (7-2) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
Georgia Southern vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers put up 5.0 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Eagles give up (63.6).
  • Charleston Southern has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
  • Georgia Southern's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.6 points.
  • The 84.2 points per game the Eagles score are 9.3 more points than the Buccaneers allow (74.9).
  • Georgia Southern is 7-0 when scoring more than 74.9 points.
  • When Charleston Southern gives up fewer than 84.2 points, it is 2-5.
  • The Eagles are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (42.9%).
  • The Buccaneers' 37.0 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Eagles have conceded.

Georgia Southern Leaders

  • Terren Ward: 22.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)
  • Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Eden Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
  • Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Torrion Starks: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.4 FG%

Georgia Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Detroit Mercy W 81-59 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 @ Florida International W 81-69 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/11/2023 @ Chicago State W 111-67 Jones Convocation Center
12/14/2023 Charleston Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Hampton - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center

