How to Watch the Georgia State vs. Winthrop Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers (4-3) take on the Winthrop Eagles (5-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 69.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 60.8 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- Georgia State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
- Winthrop is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.6 points.
- The Eagles put up just 4.4 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Panthers allow (61.9).
- When Winthrop puts up more than 61.9 points, it is 3-0.
- When Georgia State gives up fewer than 57.5 points, it is 3-1.
- The Eagles are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Panthers allow to opponents (37.4%).
- The Panthers' 39.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.8 higher than the Eagles have given up.
Georgia State Leaders
- Crystal Henderson: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Mikyla Tolivert: 14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%
- Deasia Merrill: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.4 FG%
- Kaleigh Addie: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 57.9 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)
Georgia State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Elon
|L 75-68
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|W 90-57
|Ramsey Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 94-70
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/14/2023
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|LaGrange
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
