Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Fayette County, Georgia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hope Christian High School at Grace Christian Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15

5:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Fayetteville, GA

Fayetteville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at McIntosh High School