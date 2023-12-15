For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In 11 of 29 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and 10 assists.

He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:22 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:05 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:45 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:35 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:43 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home W 3-2

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

