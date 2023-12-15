Should you bet on Gustav Nyquist to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In four of 29 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 6.2% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:00 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:56 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:11 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 3-2

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

