The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a 10-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under is 233.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -7.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 10 times.
  • Los Angeles has an average point total of 226.8 in its matchups this year, 6.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Lakers' ATS record is 11-14-0 this season.
  • Los Angeles has won 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Los Angeles has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 233.5 points in nine of 23 outings.
  • San Antonio has had an average of 231.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • San Antonio has a 9-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Spurs have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win two times (9.1%) in those contests.
  • San Antonio has a record of 1-12, a 7.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +230 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 10 40% 114 223.8 112.8 234.2 229
Spurs 9 39.1% 109.8 223.8 121.4 234.2 230.4

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total six times.
  • Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-6-0) than it has in road affairs (5-8-0).
  • The 114 points per game the Lakers put up are 7.4 fewer points than the Spurs allow (121.4).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 121.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Spurs have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
  • San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (5-7-0) than away (4-7-0) this season.
  • The Spurs score an average of 109.8 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.8 points, San Antonio is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Lakers and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 11-14 4-1 11-14
Spurs 9-14 5-9 15-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Spurs Point Insights

Lakers Spurs
114
Points Scored (PG)
 109.8
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
6-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-5
7-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-7
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 121.4
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
8-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 2-1
10-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.