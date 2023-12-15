Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miller County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Miller County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Miller County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Early County High School at Miller County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Colquitt, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 1B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
