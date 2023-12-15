Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Paulding County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Paulding County, Georgia, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Paulding County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paulding County High School at Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
