As they get ready to play the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) on Friday, December 15 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (16-13) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Upper Body Brett Pesce D Questionable Illness Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 89 goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

Nashville allows 3.0 goals per game (88 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.

They have the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (93 total, 3.2 per game).

It has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +1.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-175) Predators (+145) 6

