The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) will host the Nashville Predators (16-13) on Friday, with both teams coming off a win in their last game.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Predators vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 88 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 15th in the league.

With 89 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Predators are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 25 goals over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 29 15 18 33 33 21 55.6% Ryan O'Reilly 29 12 11 23 12 27 53.7% Roman Josi 29 6 17 23 21 7 - Gustav Nyquist 29 4 15 19 19 5 44.4% Colton Sissons 29 9 6 15 7 11 51.4%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 92 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 93 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 10th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players