Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Schley County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Schley County, Georgia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Schley County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chattahoochee Co. High School at Schley County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ellaville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
