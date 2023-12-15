Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Turner County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Turner County, Georgia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Turner County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Turner County High School at Wilcox County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rochelle, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.