Saturday's game features the Auburn Tigers (8-2) and the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) facing off at Neville Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 67-51 win for heavily favored Auburn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Tigers came out on top in their last outing 94-37 against Alabama State on Wednesday.

Auburn vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Auburn vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 67, Norfolk State 51

Other SEC Predictions

Auburn Schedule Analysis

The Tigers picked up their best win of the season on November 30, when they grabbed an 83-53 victory over the Clemson Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings.

The Tigers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).

Auburn has five wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Auburn 2023-24 Best Wins

83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 87) on November 30

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 136) on November 12

72-62 on the road over UAB (No. 166) on December 3

60-54 at home over Louisiana (No. 197) on November 9

68-45 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 230) on November 26

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%

8.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG%

6.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG% Sydney Shaw: 9.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

9.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Savannah Scott: 7.6 PTS, 71.1 FG%

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers average 69.5 points per game (134th in college basketball) while giving up 52.8 per outing (18th in college basketball). They have a +167 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game.

Offensively, the Tigers have performed better in home games this year, scoring 72.7 points per game, compared to 64.8 per game away from home.

Defensively, Auburn has been better in home games this season, giving up 50.8 points per game, compared to 55.8 on the road.

