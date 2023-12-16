Will Auburn be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Auburn's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Auburn ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 28 28 35

Auburn's best wins

Against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a top 100 team in the RPI, Auburn secured its signature win of the season on November 29, a 74-57 home victory. Johni Broome, as the top point-getter in the victory over Virginia Tech, put up 30 points, while Chad Baker was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

104-76 over Indiana (No. 70/RPI) on December 9

77-60 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 146/RPI) on November 17

91-75 at home over USC (No. 156/RPI) on December 17

83-59 over Notre Dame (No. 176/RPI) on November 16

87-62 over UNC Asheville (No. 179/RPI) on December 13

Auburn's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

According to the RPI, Auburn has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Auburn is facing the 107th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games versus teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at Auburn's upcoming schedule, it has two games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Auburn's next game

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama State Hornets

Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama State Hornets Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network+

