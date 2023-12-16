The Norfolk State Spartans (7-2) play the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

Auburn vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Auburn Players to Watch

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 14.5 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylen Collins: 7.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Savannah Scott: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.6 BLK

