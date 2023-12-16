The Auburn Tigers (8-2) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans average only 4.3 more points per game (57.1) than the Tigers give up to opponents (52.8).

Norfolk State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.

Auburn is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 57.1 points.

The Tigers record 13.9 more points per game (69.5) than the Spartans give up (55.6).

Auburn is 8-0 when scoring more than 55.6 points.

Norfolk State has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 69.5 points.

The Tigers are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Spartans concede to opponents (38.4%).

The Spartans' 37.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%

8.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG%

6.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG% Sydney Shaw: 9.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

9.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Savannah Scott: 7.6 PTS, 71.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Schedule