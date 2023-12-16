Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with seven games involving teams from the MWC on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, keep reading.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs 5:45 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia State Panthers at Utah State Aggies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at San Jose State Spartans 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 Barstool

