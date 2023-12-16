Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Douglas County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Douglas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Cobb High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
