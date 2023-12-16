Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Emanuel County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Emanuel County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Swainsboro High School at East Laurens High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: East Dublin, GA
  • Conference: 1A - Region 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

