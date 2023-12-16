Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Floyd County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Floyd County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Model High School at Darlington School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Rome, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.