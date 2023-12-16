Saturday's contest at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) matching up with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) at 1:30 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 victory for Georgia, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bulldogs are coming off of an 86-70 win over Troy in their last game on Wednesday.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 70, Georgia Tech 65

Other SEC Predictions

Georgia Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 20, the Bulldogs took down the Columbia Lions (No. 72 in our computer rankings) by a score of 73-56.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Georgia is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins

73-56 over Columbia (No. 72) on November 20

65-57 over Purdue (No. 80) on November 22

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 135) on November 13

71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 213) on November 6

86-70 at home over Troy (No. 233) on December 6

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 44 FG%

15.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 44 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.8 PTS, 47.6 FG%

12.8 PTS, 47.6 FG% Destiny Thomas: 5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.7 FG%

5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.7 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Chloe Chapman: 6.1 PTS, 2 STL, 51.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +96 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 73 points per game (94th in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per outing (151st in college basketball).

